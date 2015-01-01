Abstract

This study explored the impact of a sensory processing assessment, recommendations and feedback process on the functioning at school and after-hours environments of children who had been traumatised by abuse. A mixed methods design (Schoonenboom & Johnson, 2017) was utilized incorporating pre (12 months prior) and post (four to eight months after the report) repeated child focused measure, alongside thematic analysis of participants qualitative survey feedback. The methodology included two stages: firstly, an occupational therapy assessment of young people referred by Own Organisation clinicians for a sensory processing assessment and secondly, an evaluation was conducted of the impact of occupational therapy on the young person's behaviour and their carers. The study found significant improvement in family life and relationships as well as a reduction in impairment as evidenced by decreases in HoNOSCA scores across problems with family life and relationships, non-accidental self-injury, problems with emotional and related symptoms, poor school attendance and on the social subscale. These findings were supported by clinician participant reports. A sensory processing assessment provided young people, their carers and teachers with information which contributed to environmental adaptations. These environmental adaptations were associated with improved functioning and behaviour of young people impacted by child abuse. It is recommended future research attempt to replicate and extend our understanding of how sensory processing assessments and interventions can increase children's wellbeing. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s40653-023-00607-0.

Language: en