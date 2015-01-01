Abstract

PTSD treatment that focused on a sensory symptoms is increasing. The study aimed to explore symptoms and abnormalities in the five senses exhibited by persons with PTSD and to examine whether there are any differences depending on type of traumatic experience. Questionnaire was followed by interviews to clinical psychologists involved in the treatment of PTSD. 249 PTSD symptoms exhibited in the sensory organs were collected. Sensory symptoms were classified into three categories according to the type of symptoms and the type of traumatic events. Cluster 1 is a group formed by child abuse and violence together with audition, tactile, and hyperarousal. Cluster 2 is made up of natural disaster, accident, and sexual assault together with vision, olfaction and intrusion. Cluster 3 is made up of multiple traumas together with gustation and dissociation. It is speculated that the survivors of Child abuse and violence are hypersensitive to sounds, the presence of others, and physical contact because they try to quickly sense when a perpetrator is approaching. Natural disasters, accidents, and sexual assault are events with strong smell and severe visual impact, it is possible that they may easily cause reliving of the event in the form of shocking visual images and smells in flashbacks. Dissociation symptoms were related with complex trauma and taste. The mouth is the site of first contact between mother and child, and it is possible that gustatory dissociation may occur mainly in cases of severe and repeated trauma since early childhood.

Language: en