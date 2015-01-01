Abstract

Children adopted from out-of-home care may present symptoms of developmental trauma that affect their functioning. This puts their adoptive parents at risk of experiencing secondary trauma. The purpose of this research was to understand the experience of adoptive parents who self-report symptoms of secondary trauma in relation to their child's symptoms of developmental trauma. Individual semi-structured interviews were conducted, transcribed, and analyzed using Braun and Clarke's (Qualitative Research in Psychology, 3(2), 77-101, 2006) thematic analysis method. Ten adoptive parents were recruited from four community organizations providing support for adoptive parents or parents of children with attachment disorder. All participants reported feeling strong emotions related to secondary trauma, as well as physical and mental health issues that appeared after the child's arrival in the family. Participants reported experiencing aggression from their child, which greatly disturbed the parent-child relationship and led to the child being placed in residential care for half of the families involved in the study. Secondary trauma was insufficient to fully capture the experience of these parents as it failed to account for the suffering and distress linked to their efforts to establish a parent-child relationship. Instead, filial trauma was used to describe this experience. The authors conclude that a better understanding of filial trauma can contribute to improving post-adoption services for parents struggling to fulfill one of the most important roles of their lives: being the parent of their child.

Language: en