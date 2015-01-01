|
Citation
|
Eiberg M. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2024; 17(2): 217-230.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38938961
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Most children who enter out-of-home care (OHC) have been subjected to prolonged maltreatment. Maltreatment potentially contributes to a cumulative deficit in neurocognitive maturation and development that is likely to proceed with the child's placement into OHC and persist throughout adulthood. From the theoretical perspective of how maltreatment may affect the developing brain, this study examines the IQ and executive function of children placed in OHC on standardized, norm-referenced measures. Furthermore, the study investigates the prevalence of serious cognitive delays, defined by scores in the clinical range on the administered instruments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Foster care; BRIEF; CNT; Cognitive Development; Executive Functioning; IQ; Maltreatment Effects; WISC IV