Citation
Wickrama T, Merten MJ, Terrell A. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2024; 17(2): 399-409.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38938967
PMCID
Abstract
Previous research has linked childhood exposure to family dysfunction and violence with long-term health outcomes, including mental health and later exposure to violence. However, fewer studies have modeled depressive symptoms (stemming from childhood adversity) as a key linking variable with later intimate partner violence (IPV) - particularly among diverse youth. The present study investigated (a) the direct effect of adverse childhood events (ACEs) on intimate partner violence, (b) the indirect effect of ACEs on intimate partner violence through depressive symptoms, and (c) the moderation of these associations by race.
Language: en
Keywords
Family; Intimate partner violence; Mental health; Depressive symptoms; Sexual orientation; Adverse childhood events