Abstract

Previous research has linked childhood exposure to family dysfunction and violence with long-term health outcomes, including mental health and later exposure to violence. However, fewer studies have modeled depressive symptoms (stemming from childhood adversity) as a key linking variable with later intimate partner violence (IPV) - particularly among diverse youth. The present study investigated (a) the direct effect of adverse childhood events (ACEs) on intimate partner violence, (b) the indirect effect of ACEs on intimate partner violence through depressive symptoms, and (c) the moderation of these associations by race.



METHOD: Data were drawn from 702 participants (80% female) 18 years of age from panel data collected in 2019 from the 18 & Life Project. Participants self-reported adverse childhood experiences, intimate partner violence, and depressive symptoms using multiple items for each measure. Additional demographic variables assessed included gender, race, and sexual orientation. Structural equation modeling using Mplus Version 8 software was used to test hypothesized associations.



RESULTS: While results indicate a direct association between ACEs and IPV. Evidence for an indirect link through depressive symptoms was only found for White youth. The findings of this study provide evidence for the persistent long-term influence of ACEs on mental health and relationship experiences in later life.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest a need for early family and community-level interventions to protect children from exposure to early adverse experiences in order to protect their mental health and ensure successful relationship experiences.

Language: en