Abstract

The literature suggests that there is a significant overlap in definition, measurement, and outcomes between trauma and bullying victimization, but the relative impact on current emotional distress of these events has not been explored. The goal of the current study was to explore whether traditional and cyber bullying victimization has a similar negative impact on current emotional disrtresss as other adverse childhood experiences which may also lead to a traumatic response. In addition, this study examined whether the association between bullying victimization and emotional distress is exacerbated when individuals also experience additional ACEs. Retrospective reports from a diverse sample of 576 adults were collected via an online survey. When ranked against other ACEs such as viewing family mental health problems or substance abuse, or verbal, physical, emotional, and sexual victimization not from peers, nearly 30% of participants ranked bullying victimization as having the most negative impact on their levels of emotional distress. Multi-group path analyses indicated that experiencing additional ACEs seems to exacerbate distress caused by bullying and cyber bullying victimization. The current study suggests that bullying victimization may be just as detrimental as other types of ACEs that occur in childhood.

Language: en