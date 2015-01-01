Abstract

Introduction



Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is prevalent in individuals diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD), particularly in inpatient settings. This poses challenges, leading to frustration and powerlessness among healthcare professionals. This, in turn, puts mental health nurses at risk of compassion fatigue (CF), impacting treatment quality.

Aim



We conducted a systematic review and meta-synthesis to investigate the experiences of mental health nurses caring for people with BPD and/or NSSI in inpatient settings.

Method



Literature search was performed in MEDLINE, CINAHL, PsychINFO and Web of Science. The Critical Appraisal Skills Programme (CASP) was used to critically appraise each study. For synthesis of findings from original studies, Thomas and Harden's thematic synthesis was used.

Results



In total 1492 studies were screened of which seven met the inclusion criteria. We identified four main analytical themes: 'Notions on nursing', 'Reality calls', 'Fall of ideals' and 'Throw me a lifebuoy, please', with each two subthemes included.

Discussion



Despite nurses' strong motivations for positive change and assistance, unexpected demands lead to emotional exhaustion, affecting their care provision.

Implications for Practice



The study underscores the necessity of addressing nurses' emotional strain through education and skill-oriented training, enhancing their resilience and reducing CF risk, ultimately securing adequate care, and improving patient outcomes.

Language: en