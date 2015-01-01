SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lilly CL, Kristjánsson AL, Smith ML, Thrisdottir IE, Havlicak A, Mann MJ. J. Sch. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/josh.13481

PMID

38937967

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The conceptual framework for School as a Protective Factor approach was presented in a companion article in this issue of the journal. The current article describes the validation of the School as a Protective Factor-Brief (SPF-Brief), a 13-item survey measuring the 3 core constructs and 13 defining characteristics of this framework.

METHODS: The SPF-Brief was validated through 2 studies. The developmental study used a longitudinal design including 1349 participants who completed surveys over 5 semesters, while the validation study used a cross-sectional design with 2775 participants. Both studies included middle and high school students. Factor analysis, growth model analysis, criterion-related validation, and outcome analysis were employed.

RESULTS: Analyses provided strong evidence supporting the reliability and validity of the instrument and conceptual framework. Higher SPF-Brief scores were associated with higher math grades, English grades, and quality of life, as well as lower rates of anxiety, depression, conduct disorder, alcohol, e-cigarette, tobacco, and cannabis use. Effect size estimates ranged from moderate to strong.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest the utility of the SPF-Brief instrument and the School as a Protective Factor framework. Together, they may offer advantages to the traditional school climate approach.


Language: en

Keywords

academic achievement; adolescent depression; adolescent mental health; adolescent substance abuse; school climate; school health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print