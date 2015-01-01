|
Citation
Lilly CL, Kristjánsson AL, Smith ML, Thrisdottir IE, Havlicak A, Mann MJ. J. Sch. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38937967
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The conceptual framework for School as a Protective Factor approach was presented in a companion article in this issue of the journal. The current article describes the validation of the School as a Protective Factor-Brief (SPF-Brief), a 13-item survey measuring the 3 core constructs and 13 defining characteristics of this framework.
Language: en
Keywords
academic achievement; adolescent depression; adolescent mental health; adolescent substance abuse; school climate; school health