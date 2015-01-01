SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Martins Barbosa Couto Do Carmo E, Brazão N, Carvalho J. J. Sex Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality)

DOI

10.1080/00224499.2024.2367562

PMID

38940424

Abstract

Sexual Violence (SV) is a public health problem with serious long-term consequences for victims. This scoping review aimed at summarizing the implementation, methodology, characteristics, and efficacy of SV prevention programs conducted in school and community settings with middle and high school students. This study also gathered recommendations for future research. Studies were searched in three databases: EBSCOHOST, SCOPUS and Web of Science. Eighty-six peer-reviewed empirical studies about SV prevention programs applied in school and community settings with samples of middle and high school students were analyzed. Most original studies (46.3%) used sexual violence outcomes, although many approached sexual violence in the context of dating violence (43.3%). Most SV prevention programs were applied in the U.S.A. although studies were identified across the globe. Prevention programs tend to reduce SV attitudes, perpetration, and victimization and to increase SV knowledge, as well as bystander attitudes and behaviors. The evidence reveals the efficacy of these programs, although future studies are needed to clarify the specificities of SV prevention. This article provides recommendations considering the measurement of SV outcomes, the role of technology, the involvement of adults and communities, the timing of interventions, sexual education, and reporting practices.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print