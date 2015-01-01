SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cottrell DB, Martin CKM. Nurse Pract. 2024; 49(6): 21-27.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/01.NPR.0000000000000184

PMID

38941076

Abstract

Patients who have experienced animal or human bites may present for care in a number of settings with a variety of injuries requiring different approaches to treatment and management. Because animal and human bites range in severity and can result in a host of sequelae, their evaluation and management can be complex. In caring for patients with an animal or human bite, NPs must consider the many factors relevant to such an injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Animals; Nursing Assessment; Nurse Practitioners; *Bites and Stings/therapy/nursing; *Bites, Human/therapy

