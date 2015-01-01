Abstract

Fatigue is a common and debilitating symptom affecting a significant proportion of individuals with Parkinson's disease (PD), often overshadowing even motor symptoms in its impact on quality of life. The accurate definition and assessment of mental fatigue in PD is crucial for both clinical management and research, yet it remains a challenge due to the subjective nature of the symptom and the heterogeneity of assessment scales. This systematic review examined the existing measures of self-reported mental fatigue in PD by searching through PubMed, Embase, and Scopus databases using specific keywords from 2001 to 2024. Out of the 4182 articles found, 40 met the inclusion criteria, and 14 different scales were identified to measure self-reported fatigue in PD patients. However, most of these scales lack a consistent definition of fatigue, indicating a need for validated combinations of unidimensional and multidimensional scales to accurately assess mental fatigue in PD. The review found that it is best to use Fatigue Severity Inventory (FSI) and Multidimensional Fatigue Inventory (MdFI) to screen for severity of PD mental fatigue and Neuro-QoL Item Bank v1.0 (Neuro-QoL) to evaluate its impact on patients' lives. Furthermore, multidimensional scales Parkinson's Disease Questionnaire (PDQ) and Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy-Fatigue Scale (FACIT-F) are frequently coupled with Fatigue Severity Scale (FSS), Parkinson's Fatigue Scale (PFS), and/or Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS) due to their short length and holistic coverage of variables in patients' quality of life. Combining fatigue scales can be used for screening and scoring methods. The review also recommends validating fatigue scales translation and combining them with biomarkers to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of fatigue assessment in clinical practice. Future research should analyze correlations between fatigue scales, expand language types, and explore the link between fatigue scales and the pathophysiological basis of PD. Our findings underscore the need for a standardized approach to the measurement of fatigue in PD and set the stage for future research to consolidate assessment tools that can reliably guide treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes.

Language: en