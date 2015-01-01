Abstract

In order to improve the driving ability of the explosion wave simulation equipment, reduce the erosion effect of condensed explosives on the explosion wave simulation equipment, improve the safety of the test process, and make better use of the meteorological detonation driving method, it is necessary to optimize the source of the shock wave load in the driving section. Based on the finite volume method of FLACS, a methane detonation driving model corresponding to the test is established to explore the feasibility of using methane as an explosion source to test the structure against explosion shock wave. A methane detonation drive test was carried out to verify the accuracy of the numerical model. Finally, an engineering model for attenuation of shock wave overpressure peak value in pipeline is established by dimensional analysis, and the model coefficient is determined by numerical simulation and test data. The results show that the blast pressure is the highest when the methane volume ratio reaches 9.5 vol% in the methane-air mixture. Simply increasing oxygen content has little effect on the peak overpressure and positive pressure duration of shock wave. In the pure oxygen environment, the detonation effect can be achieved when the volume ratio of methane to oxygen is 1:2, and the incident pressure of the shock wave is proportional to the volume of the gas cloud. When the gas cloud volume is constant, a reasonable selection of methane-oxygen mixture ratio can achieve a better detonation effect, which can effectively increase the peak overpressure of the shock wave in the test section. The research results can provide technical reference for the development of new explosion wave simulation equipment.

Language: en