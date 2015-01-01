Abstract

There is limited research on the impact of fall prevention education for older community-living people led by student pharmacists, which includes a medication review to identify Fall Risk-Increasing Drugs (FRIDs). Study objectives were to first assess the knowledge and behavioral intentions of older people after attending a student pharmacist-led fall-prevention program (FPP) and secondly to quantify the number of FRIDs identified during a medication review. Between October 2022 and April 2023, four independent-living facilities and two senior centers served as programming locations. Events began with a fall prevention-focused presentation provided by student pharmacists. Attendees voluntarily filled out surveys to assess their knowledge and behavioral intentions regarding fall prevention. Optional medication reviews were offered. Additional survey questions were asked of medication review participants. If FRIDs were identified, the individual was provided documentation to share with their prescriber. Fall prevention bingo was offered at select events to review educational content and engage those waiting for a medication review. Eighty-six older people attended the presentations; 45 people completed medication reviews across six sites. Survey information was available for 65 presentation attendees and 29 medication review participants. After programming, 64 out of 65 participants stated they felt comfortable speaking to their pharmacist or provider about falls and their medications. Most survey respondents correctly selected which medications increase fall risk. Twenty-two of 29 medication review participants were taking at least one FRID. The FPP described showed positive results through a post-survey evaluation. Participants demonstrated knowledge of fall hazards including medications and a willingness to discuss falls and FRIDs with health professionals. These factors may lead to concrete interventions to avoid falls and their associated health consequences for older people.

Language: en