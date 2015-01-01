SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jansen KJ, Livengood A, Ries R, Comtois KA, Bergerson DM, Skinner J, Shaw JL. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.13098

PMID

38940549

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Substance use treatment programs are ideal places for suicide prevention interventions. People who misuse substances are at elevated risk for suicide compared to the general population. However, most treatment programs do not incorporate suicide prevention, and none have been adapted for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) people. Preventing Addiction Related Suicide (PARS) is a suicide prevention module developed for use with people in treatment for substance misuse. A previous study demonstrated increased suicide help-seeking among this population.

OBJECTIVE: Culturally adapt PARS for use with AI/AN communities.

METHODS: We conducted focus groups and interviews with stakeholders in three Tribal health systems. We elicited feedback on PARS content, structure, and implementation. Data were analyzed using constant comparison.

RESULTS were used to adapt PARS and member checking was used to refine it.

RESULTS: Participants unanimously endorsed using PARS in their health systems. Suggested adaptations included shortening the module, using community-specific information, removing jargon and stigmatizing language, and emphasizing cultural connectedness.

DISCUSSION: This community-based, qualitative study adapted the PARS module for use with AI/AN communities. Research is needed to evaluate the clinical effectiveness of the adapted module. If found effective, this would represent the first evidence-based suicide prevention intervention among AI/AN individuals in treatment for substance misuse.


Language: en

Keywords

qualitative; suicide prevention; substance use; American Indian and Alaska Native; cultural adaptation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print