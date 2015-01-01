Abstract

BACKGROUND: Substance use treatment programs are ideal places for suicide prevention interventions. People who misuse substances are at elevated risk for suicide compared to the general population. However, most treatment programs do not incorporate suicide prevention, and none have been adapted for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) people. Preventing Addiction Related Suicide (PARS) is a suicide prevention module developed for use with people in treatment for substance misuse. A previous study demonstrated increased suicide help-seeking among this population.



OBJECTIVE: Culturally adapt PARS for use with AI/AN communities.



METHODS: We conducted focus groups and interviews with stakeholders in three Tribal health systems. We elicited feedback on PARS content, structure, and implementation. Data were analyzed using constant comparison.



RESULTS were used to adapt PARS and member checking was used to refine it.



RESULTS: Participants unanimously endorsed using PARS in their health systems. Suggested adaptations included shortening the module, using community-specific information, removing jargon and stigmatizing language, and emphasizing cultural connectedness.



DISCUSSION: This community-based, qualitative study adapted the PARS module for use with AI/AN communities. Research is needed to evaluate the clinical effectiveness of the adapted module. If found effective, this would represent the first evidence-based suicide prevention intervention among AI/AN individuals in treatment for substance misuse.

