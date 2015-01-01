|
Citation
Gansner M, Horton AK, Singh R, Schuman-Olivier Z. Front. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; 3: e1369810.
DOI
Abstract
Introduction: Rising rates of adolescent overdose deaths attributed to counterfeit prescription drugs purchased using social media have drawn national attention to how these platforms might influence substance use. Research suggests a significant relationship exists between exposure to substance-related social media content and use of drugs and alcohol, but most studies are cross-sectional and limited by recall bias. This study used an ecological momentary assessment (EMA) protocol to collect longitudinal data on social media use and online drug-related exposures associated with youth substance use.
Keywords
|
Adolescent2; ecological momentary assessment4; smartphone5; Social Media1; substance use3