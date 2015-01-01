|
Looijmans M, Elzinga E, Popma A, Van Bergen D, Gilissen R, Mérelle S. Front. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; 3: e1376872.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
Introduction: Suicide rates among adolescents and young people are increasing, especially in Western countries. Suicidal ideation often precedes suicide attempts and suicide. Yet, research involving individuals with lived experience in suicide prevention, especially among young adults, remains scarce. Understanding their needs is crucial for effective interventions. This qualitative study aims to explore the needs and perspectives of young adults with lived experience to provide tailored recommendations for suicide prevention.
needs; Perspectives; suicidal ideation (SI); suicide prevention; young adults