van de Koppel M, Mérelle SYM, Stikkelbroek YJ, van der Heijden PT, Spijker J, Popma A, Creemers DHM. Front. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; 3: e1384439.
Introduction: Within the Dutch clinical field of specialized mental health care for youth, an increasing subgroup of female adolescents with severe chronic suicidal behavior is recognized. This group was also identified in a Dutch psychological autopsy study among 35 relatives of adolescents (aged 10–19 years old) who died by suicide. There seems to be a lack of knowledge and consensus how to treat this severe chronic suicidal behavior, resulting in stagnation of care and growing demoralization among patients, parents, and mental health care providers. The aim of this paper is to describe characteristics of the suicidal process, to identify challenges experienced in providing mental health care for this subgroup, and to formulate preliminary recommendations.
adolescence2; case description5; chronic suicidality1; guidelines6; suicidal behavior4; youth mental health care3