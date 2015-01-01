|
Citation
|
Ogai Y, Nakajima-Yamaguchi R, Ohashi H, Niwa K, Sakurayama T, Morita N. Front. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; 3: e1305811.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Introduction: The present study conducted a secondary data analysis of a comprehensive survey from Child Guidance Centers in Japan to identify factors that are associated with child abuse severity in infancy (0–3 years, 1,868 cases) and preschool age (4–6 years, 1,529 cases). A predictive model for abuse severity was developed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
big-data analysis; Child Abuse; child maltreatment; risk prediction; severity original research article