|
Citation
|
Tannenbaum K, McMaster HS. Front. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; 3: e1346726.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background: Adolescence is a particularly sensitive period of development for military-connected youth, given the socioemotional and physical changes that occur against the backdrop of the military career of their parent(s). Military-connected adolescents face unique stressors relative to their civilian counterparts, such as military relocations, parental absence due to deployments and trainings, and parental military-related physical and mental injury. These stressors may change family dynamics and disrupt social support networks, which can have lasting implications for adolescent health and well-being. At present, very little is known about how the current generation of military-connected adolescents are faring regarding their psychological and physical health, academic achievement, and educational or career aspirations. As part of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to military families, the U.S. Department of Defense pledged to address these major knowledge gaps by supporting the Study of Adolescent Resilience (SOAR). SOAR's longitudinal design provides a powerful tool for evaluating the effects of military family life on adolescent well-being into early adulthood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; cohort; Health; military; psychosocial adjustment; Youth