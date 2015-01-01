|
Citation
|
Crandall AA, Castaneda GL, Barlow MJ, Magnusson BM. Front. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; 2: e1249529.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Introduction: Learned helplessness often arises when an individual feels that a challenging situation is inescapable. Childhood trauma can lead to feelings of learned helplessness in youth and adulthood. Resiliency theory suggests that positive experiences in childhood and adulthood may counteract traumatic experiences in childhood and reduce learned helplessness and promote learned optimism, the antithesis of learned helplessness. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) with learned helplessness and optimism in adulthood and whether positive childhood and adult experiences (PCEs and PAEs) can lessen learned helplessness even in the presence of ACEs and promote greater learned optimism.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adverse childhood experiences; learned helplessness; positive adult experiences; Positive childhood experiences; resilience