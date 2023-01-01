Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide results in the second leading cause of death among young people. Suicidal behavior constitutes a study opportunity to prevent death.



AIM: To explore in the literature whether acoustic parameters and bioelectrical activity can be considered biomarkers of suicidal risk.



METHODS: A search was performed in the main databases and information managers (PubMed, WOS, IEEExplore, Scopus, Chrocrane). Articles on the relationship between voice, speech, bioelectrical activity and suicidal behavior were selected.



RESULTS: Through the review it was observed that voice and speech provide information about suicidal behavior. Parameters such as: 1) F0; 2) F1; 3) F2 4) F3 and 5) Jitter are highlighted. As for the P300, it varies in latency and amplitude when there is suicidal behavior. However, the interpretation must be careful, because depending on the type of behavior these elements are modified.



CONCLUSIONS: Voice, speech and bioelectrical activity could represent biomarkers of suicidal risk; therefore, investigating them would open new windows of action in this area. © 2023, Editorial Ciencias Medicas. All rights reserved.

Language: es