Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pneumatic nail gun brain injury has been increasing in recent years. This injury may accidentally occur by pneumatic nail gun devices or after a suicide attempt. Most pediatric patients develop nail gun brain injury after an accidental event. Case description: We presented a 16-year-old teenager with an accidental brain injury caused by a pneumatic nail gun. In our patient, a six-cm-nail penetrated the right parietal lobe obliquely from the left parietal region. The patient underwent a craniotomy, and the nail was removed from his head. During the operation, mild hemorrhages developed on the lateral wall of the sagittal sinus, which was controlled using gel foaming. The patient was discharged with mild hemiparesis in his right lower limb.



CONCLUSION: In most patients, craniotomy is the preferred technique for removing the nail after a nail gun brain injury. Minimally invasive surgery may be a feasible choice in selected patients for whom the end of the nail is available without other brain injuries such as vascular damage, bone fracture, or decreased level of consciousness. © 2023 The Author(s)

