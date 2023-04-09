|
Chaimowitz GA, Garside E, Moulden HM, Karlinsky H. Forensic Sci. Int. Mind Law 2023; 4.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Aircraft-assisted suicide is a rare but serious event, with immediate consequences for the pilot, crew, and passengers. The overt linkage between mental illness and suicidal behaviour is well-known, however, the infrequency of these events in the context of aviation, coupled with poor record-keeping and reluctance to disclose, likely disguises the true extent of mental illness among pilots. One critical research gap in Canada has been the lack of investigation of crashes linked to suicide or a mental disorder. Research on aircraft-assisted suicide will address the key issues of pilots' reluctance to disclose, report, and seek mental health services. Our study investigates the frequency of aircraft-assisted suicide in Canada, reviews current medical standards, and discusses preventative interventions to manage future risk.
