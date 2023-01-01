|
Harnedy LE, Dreier MJ, Selby EA. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2023; 214: e112334.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: College years represent a period that is commonly marked by emotion dysregulation and related risky behaviors, including suicide. Despite evidence that the dysregulation of positive emotions plays a unique role in suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs), most extant research has only examined emotion dysregulation and STBs in the context of negative emotions. Clarifying the relationship between positive emotion dampening, a form of positive emotion dysregulation, and suicide risk among college students may inform assessment and treatment efforts.
College students; Emotion regulation; Suicide; Suicide risk; Positive emotion dampening; Positive emotion regulation