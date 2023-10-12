Abstract

Atopic dermatitis (AD) has a negative influence on school attendance. We aimed to identify factors associated with school absenteeism in adolescents with AD. We used data from the 3rd to 11th annual Korean Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Survey completed from 2007 to 2015. Survey data were obtained from a stratified, multistage, clustered sample. Participants responded to the question "have you ever been diagnosed with AD?" Factors associated with AD-related school absenteeism (ADSA), which is defined as at least one school absence due to AD, were evaluated. Among the 141,899 subjects, the prevalence of AD increased (17.3% to 24.2%), while that of ADSA decreased (7.3% to 2.6%) from 2007 to 2015. Compared to adolescents without ADSA, those with ADSA were more likely to be male, middle school students, and have negative mental health states, including suicidality. In the multivariate logistic regression model, the association of sleep dissatisfaction and depression with ADSA was high (adjusted odds ratio, 6.12; 95% confidence intervals, 4.61-7.95; and 5.44; 5.23-5.67, respectively). The prevalence of ADSA has decreased despite an increase in the prevalence of AD in Korean adolescents; however, it is important for pediatricians to screen for factors associated with ADSA to improve school attendance in adolescents with AD. © 2023 by the authors.

Language: en