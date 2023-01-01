Abstract

The incidence and severity of filicides, along with the high social upheaval and media coverage that they produce, demand research that ease the prevention of these crimes. The objective of this systematic review was to analyze the existence or not of common characteristics among filicidal males of underage children, considering several personal and contextual factors, such as degree of kinship, mental disorders, or commission of suicide afterwards. Through an exhaustive search in Web of Science, Pubmed, Scopus, and ProQuest, 8,698 results were obtained, and 23 studies were included after applying the inclusion and quality criteria. The results suggest that filicides share certain behavioral and contextual features, although some of these characteristics depend on the degree of kinship with the victim. However, more studies that analyze common or differential indicators of filicidal males are required to design specific prevention strategies. © 2023 Colegio Oficial de la Psicología de Madrid.

Language: es