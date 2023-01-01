SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brammer MK, Stark C, Suri T, Brown EC. Int. J. Play Ther. 2023; 32(4): 243-257.

As rates of children attempting and dying by suicide accelerate in the United States, it is imperative that play therapists increase their competency to address childhood suicidality. This article provides evidence-based data on this phenomenon and is a call to action inviting play therapists to cultivate awareness, knowledge, skills, and advocacy competencies to address childhood suicide and create positive change. The authors offer a cross-culturally adaptive screening and assessment tool for use by play therapists working with children with suicidal ideation. A case vignette demonstrates integrating the screening tool during play therapy, and the article concludes with suicide prevention strategies for play therapists. © 2023 Association for Play Therapy


play therapy; childhood suicide; cross-cultural adaptation

