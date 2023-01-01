SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thoma MV, Goreis A, Rohner SL, Nater UM, Heim E, Höltge J. Ment. Health Relig. Cult. 2023; 26(7): 644-662.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13674676.2023.2255144

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study collected quantifiable data on the characteristics, health, and well-being of individuals who left or were expelled from a fundamentalist Christian faith community in Austria, Germany, or Switzerland.

METHODS: Data were collected using an online survey.

RESULTS: This study assessed a sample of former Jehovah's Witnesses (N = 424, M age = 42.14, SD age = 12.57, 65% female). Most participants (66%) were born into this faith community. Half the sample left voluntarily, 21% were expelled, and 31% left due to having experienced abuse or maltreatment. One third reported suicidal thoughts; 10% had attempted suicide. The sample (especially women) reported relatively high levels of child maltreatment, moderate current health, clinically significant symptoms, high levels of stress, and low quality of life. Participants who left due to abuse or maltreatment reported more symptoms and child maltreatment.

DISCUSSION: Women and survivors of child maltreatment may represent particularly vulnerable sub-groups of former Jehovah's Witnesses. © 2023 The Author(s). Published by Informa UK Limited, trading as Taylor & Francis Group.


Language: en

Keywords

well-being; health; risk; vulnerability; characteristics; Former Jehovah’s witnesses

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print