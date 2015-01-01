|
Malik A. BJPsych Bull 2023; 47(6): e362.
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
Smoking e-cigarettes, also known as vaping, has become an increasingly common practice in the past decade, with recent estimates of lifetime prevalence of 23% globally.Reference Tehrani, Rajabi, Ghelichi- Ghojogh, Nejatian and Jafari1 Despite this, the incidence of documentation of e-cigarette use in medical records by clinicians remains relatively low,Reference Young-Wolff, Klebaner, Folck, Carter-Harris, Salloum and Prochaska2,Reference Winden, Chen, Wang, Sarkar, Carter and Melton3 perhaps indicating that e-cigarette use is not routinely screened for or that patients do not inform clinicians about their use.
human; mental health; psychiatry; suicidal ideation; depression; screening; suicide attempt; oxidative stress; smoking; cytotoxicity; lung injury; Letter; vaping