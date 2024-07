Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to assess the ability of 24-hour Psychosocial Care Centers specialized in Alcohol and Other Drugs to handle the users' crises in comprehensive care.



METHOD: a quantitative, evaluative, and longitudinal study was conducted from February to November 2019. The initial sample consisted of 121 users, who were part of the comprehensibly care in crises by two 24-hour Psychosocial Care Centers specialized in Alcohol and other Drugs in downtown São Paulo. These users were re-evaluated 14 days after admission. The ability to handle the crisis was assessed using a validated indicator. The data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and regression of mixed-effects models.



RESULTS: 67 users (54.9%) finished the follow-up period. During crises, nine users (13.4%; p=0.470) were referred to other services from the health network: seven due to clinical complications, one due to a suicide attempt, and another for psychiatric hospitalization. The ability to handle the crisis in the services was 86.6%, which was evaluated as positive.



CONCLUSION: both of the services analyzed were able to handle crises in their territory, avoiding hospitalizations and enjoying network support when necessary, thus achieving the de-institutionalization objectives. © 2023 Revista Latino-Americana de Enfermagem.

Language: en