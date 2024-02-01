Abstract

Sleep-related breathing disorders (SRBD), characterized by episodes of apnea and hypopnea during sleep, are highly prevalent worldwide. Although adherence to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy improves quality of life and reduces symptoms in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and OSA treatment is well established, the vast majority of individuals with OSA who might benefit from treatment remain undiagnosed. This is attributed to the high-cost of undergoing polysomnography, which is the gold standard test for OSA, and requires special equipment and experts, limiting the number of facilities that can perform this test. SRBD is a risk factor for traffic accidents and lifestyle diseases because it causes daytime/waking sleepiness. Traffic accidents caused by commercial drivers have a serious impact on social safety. Furthermore, obesity and overweight status, which is a main risk factor for SRBD, is more prevalent among commercial drivers than among the general population. Thus, the promotion and awareness of SRBD screening among commercial drivers are urgently required. In this overview, we provide an assessment of the present status and challenges related to SRBD screening in Japan. Our insights are drawn from the outcomes of our project titled "Interdisciplinary research on the dissemination and promotion of screening for sleep disorders", which received funding from the International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences from 2012 to 2014. The project focused on exploring the association between SRBD and traffic accidents among commercial drivers in Japan. The findings of our project suggest the importance of early detection and treatment of SRBD through screening using objective measurements for all commercial drivers.