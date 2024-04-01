Abstract

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is a technology that can reduce traffic. However, its availability in Iran is relatively limited compared to more developed countries. This research examines the acceptance and willingness to pay for ACC among Iranian drivers. Data from an online survey of 453 respondents were analyzed using an ordered logit model and a structural equation model. The results of modelings show that perceived ease of use and perceived usefulness affect attitudes towards using ACC, which in turn influence behavioural intentions. In addition, drivers who find ACC easy to use and user-friendly, own expensive vehicles, and female drivers who have experience with cruise control are more likely to pay for ACC. To enhance the adoption of ACC in Iran, it is recommended to target early adopters, especially women and capitalists, who can influence others with their positive feedback. The benefits of ACC for traffic safety and environmental sustainability should also be emphasized. Furthermore, future studies would better concentrate on public perceptions and assessing the necessary infrastructure for ACC in Iran.