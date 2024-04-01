Abstract

Herein, we propose a "Comprehensive Road Safety Management for School Routes" to realize "Vision Zero for School Routes", launched by International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences (IATSS). Specifically, we discuss Niigata City's "Vision Zero" project rolled out at Hiyoriyama Elementary School, which aims to eliminate accidents resulting in deaths of or serious injuries to children. Hiyoriyama Elementary School was to be opened by merging four elementary schools in Chuo-ku, Niigata City, and traffic safety measures were discussed with the participation of local residents to ensure the safety of the new route to the school, which would bring in many children from a wide range of localities. In a workshop attended by road administrators, police, school officials, and local residents, issues were identified, a traffic survey was conducted to understand the current situation, and a traffic simulation was conducted to verify concerns that might arise subsequent to the implementation of traffic control measures. The traffic in front of the elementary school was restricted during school hours; furthermore, to ensure compliance with these restrictions, rising bollards were installed for the first time along a school route in Japan. We also clarified the long-term effects of the rising bollards installed on a public road in Japan for the first time in an IATSS project. We hope that this report contributes to the expansion of Vision Zero, which secures the safety of schoolchildren.



