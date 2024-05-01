Abstract

The first edition of the Highway Safety Manual (HSM) contains a simplistic version of the crash prediction model for two-way stop-controlled intersections (TWSC) on rural two-lane highways. This model considers AADT on major and minor roads, with the base conditions defined as no intersection skewness, no turning lanes, and no lighting. A crash modification factor (CMF) will be applied if an intersection has conditions different from the base condition. However, the HSM model does not take account of curvature. It is well known that curved TWSC intersections are less safe than non-curved ones, particularly on rural two-lane roadways. This paper presents the development of crash prediction models incorporating intersection geometrics for TWSC intersections on rural two-lane highways in Louisiana. Then, it compares the results from the developed model with the calibrated HSM model. The negative binomial model was used with 5126 TWSC intersections verified one by one, including both three- and four-leg intersections from all parishes (counties). The estimation results indicate that AADT, curve radius, and intersection skewness angle significantly impact expected crash frequency for both three- and four-leg intersections. This research utilizes cumulative residual plots, mean absolute error, and root mean square error for comparative analysis of HSM models, HSM models with calibration, and Louisiana-specific models. The results show that Louisiana-specific SPFs outperformed the calibrated SPFs with superior reliability. Calibration factors of 0.58 for three-leg intersections and 0.46 for four-leg intersections are estimated, suggesting that the original HSM model overpredicts crashes in Louisiana.