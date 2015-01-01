SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu Y, Cui D, Wang Y. Int. J. Veh. Safety 2023; 13(1): 1-18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Inderscience Publishers)

DOI

10.1504/IJVS.2023.137655

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to reduce the influence of historical measurement data errors, a filter estimation method of vehicle state named Robust Adaptive Unscented Particle Filter (RAUPF) is proposed. Firstly, a 3-DOF non-linear vehicle dynamics model was established. Then, a joint simulation platform was established. At the same time, the simulation was conducted under three different operating conditions: the sine delay test and the double lane change test and the slop input test. The results showed that compared to the Unscented Particle Filter (UPF) algorithm, the Root Mean Square Error (RMSE) and average absolute error (MAE) of the estimation value of the RAUPF are smaller. And also, compared to the UPF algorithm, the robustness of the RAUPF method is better. The proposed RAUPF algorithm can effectively suppress noise fluctuations and improve estimation accuracy.

Keywords: vehicle engineering; state estimation; RAUPF.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print