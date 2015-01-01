|
Citation
|
Wu H, Han Y, Pan D, Wang B, Huang H. Int. J. Veh. Safety 2023; 13(1): 46-63.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Inderscience Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The correlation between vehicle front profiles and multiple head injury forms in accidents remains unclear. Three hundred simulations were conducted by considering five vehicle front-end variables: bumper centre height, Bonnet Length (BL), Bonnet Leading Edge Height (BLEH), Bonnet Angle (BA) and Windscreen Angle (WA). HIC15, angular acceleration, maximum principal strain and cumulative strain damage measure were calculated to evaluate Skull Fracture (SF), Sub-Dural Hematoma (SDH) and Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI). Prediction models were developed and evaluated by using back-propagation neural network algorithms.
Language: en