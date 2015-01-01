Abstract

The study explores the application of a simplified 2D approach for flight proposal matching to support strategic analysis of Network Manager (NM) Flight efficiency rerouting proposals uptake, implemented by the Group Rerouting Tool (GRRT) in EUROCONTROL's Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System (ETFMS). The study also proposes a methodology for post-operational analysis with the aim to assess the tactical effectiveness of the 2D approach and a strategic utilization of the proposals in order to provide insight analysis on the uptake of routes and segments proposed by GRRT to Aircraft Operators (AOs). The research aims to answer the research questions regarding the new approach of the flight proposal matching process while maintaining or improving its accuracy. Additionally, it seeks to identify the limitations and constraints of the current 4D algorithm used by the GRRT and proposes methods to address these issues in the development of a new approach. The study also explores how an analysis of flight proposal acceptance can be integrated into the matching process to gain valuable insights into the uptake of route proposals. Ultimately, the research aims to demonstrate how the new approach for flight proposal matching can enhance the understanding of flight proposal acceptance. Moreover, a tool is provided for the aviation experts who can specify the dates, city-pairs, AOs and obtain related metrics and visualizations.

Language: en