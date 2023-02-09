|
Citation
|
Plamondon A, Tarabulsy GM, Dionne G, Ouellet-Morin I, Vitaro F, Brendgen M, Boivin M. Front. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; 2.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: School underachievement has been shown to mediate the association between inattention and depressive symptoms in middle childhood. However, is it not clear whether these sequential associations are underpinned by genetic and environmental pathways, and the extent to which associated disruptive behaviors, such as hyperactivity/impulsivity, and peer relation difficulties partly account for these associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Academic Achievement; ADHD (Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder); genetically sensitive design; inattention