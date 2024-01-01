SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barnert ES. Adv. Pediatr. 2024; 71(1): 29-40.

DOI

10.1016/j.yapd.2024.01.002

PMID

38944487

Abstract

This article examines the epidemiology of the US juvenile legal system, which disproportionately impacts youth with multiple marginalized identities and exacerbates health inequities. Policy changes that can improve the treatment of children who display disruptive behavior are highlighted, so as to lay out a path forward for supporting children and enhancing health equity while bolstering public safety. Finally, this article concludes that the systemic racism pervasive in the juvenile legal system signals an important role for pediatrics to advance racial equity and transform our approach to childhood.

Keywords: Juvenile Justice


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; United States; Child; Adolescent; Juvenile justice; *Juvenile Delinquency/legislation & jurisprudence; Delinquency; Incarcerated youth; Juvenile legal system; Systemic Racism/prevention & control; Youth incarceration

