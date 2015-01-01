SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brüdern J, Spangenberg L, Stein M, Forkmann T, Schreiber D, Stengler K, Gold H, Glaesmer H. Behav. Res. Ther. 2024; 180: e104601.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.brat.2024.104601

PMID

38943987

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Relevant implicit markers of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) have only been studied in isolation with mixed evidence. This is the first study that investigated a suicide attentional bias, a death-identity bias and a deficit in behavioral impulsivity in a high-risk sample and healthy controls.

METHOD: We administered the Death Implicit Association Test, the Modified Suicide Stroop Task, and a Go/No-Go Task to inpatient suicide ideators (n = 42), suicide attempters (n = 40), and community controls (n = 61).

RESULTS: Suicide ideators and attempters showed a suicide attentional bias and a death-identity bias compared to healthy controls. Ideators and attempters did not differ in these implicit information-processing biases. Notably, only attempters were more behaviorally impulsive compared to controls; however, ideators and attempters did not significantly differ in behavioral impulsivity. Moreover, implicit scores were positively intercorrelated in the total sample.

CONCLUSION: In line with the Cognitive Model of Suicide, ideators and attempters display suicide-related information processing biases, which can be considered as implicit cognitive markers of suicide vulnerability. Furthermore, attempters have elevated levels of behavioral impulsiveness. These results are highly relevant in the context of crisis intervention strategies and warrant further research.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Suicidal behavior; Attentional bias; Behavioral impulsivity; Behavioral measures; Implicit associations with death

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print