|
Citation
|
Brüdern J, Spangenberg L, Stein M, Forkmann T, Schreiber D, Stengler K, Gold H, Glaesmer H. Behav. Res. Ther. 2024; 180: e104601.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38943987
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Relevant implicit markers of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) have only been studied in isolation with mixed evidence. This is the first study that investigated a suicide attentional bias, a death-identity bias and a deficit in behavioral impulsivity in a high-risk sample and healthy controls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Suicidal behavior; Attentional bias; Behavioral impulsivity; Behavioral measures; Implicit associations with death