Citation
Howell FM, McCarthy KJ, Boychuk N, Burdick M, Nowlin S, Maru S, Oshewa O, Monterroso M, Rodriguez A, Katzenstein C, Longley R, Cabrera C, Howell EA, Levine L, Janevic T, Gundersen DA. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 2024; 24(1): e448.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38943057
Abstract
In the United States, maternal health inequities disproportionately affect Global Majority (e.g., Asian, Black, and Hispanic) populations. Despite a substantial body of research underscoring the influence of racism on these inequities, little research has examined how experiences of gendered racial microaggressions during pregnancy and birth impact racially and ethnically diverse Global Majority pregnant and birthing people in obstetric hospital settings. We evaluated the psychometric properties of an adapted version of Lewis & Neville's Gendered Racial Microaggressions Scale, using data collected from 417 Global Majority birthing people.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; Pregnancy; Mental health; Reproducibility of Results; Intersectionality; *Psychometrics; *Racism/psychology; Aggression/psychology; Black or African American/psychology; Delivery, Obstetric/psychology; Gendered racial microaggressions; Health equity; Healthcare Disparities/ethnology; Hispanic or Latino/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Measure and assessment development; Postpartum health; Surveys and Questionnaires/standards