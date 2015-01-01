|
Mullens F, Laurijssen I. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1727.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38943121
BACKGROUND: Work hours are an important aspect of one's job and these in turn have the potential to impact people's well-being. Much research investigating the link between working hours and well-being uses cross-sectional data. Longitudinal studies, especially those studying the same subjects changing their working time, can study the impact of work time more clearly. Using panel data, this study aims to explore the impact of a reduction in working time on three domains of well-being: general well-being, job-related well-being (positive work experience) and work-family well-being (work-family conflict). In addition, our study offers insights into the role of concomitant changes in work and private circumstances of employees as we investigate whether the impact of shorter working hours for well-being is mediated by changes in the participants' and circumstances related to paid and unpaid work resources.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Time Factors; Mental Health; Surveys and Questionnaires; Longitudinal Studies; Well-being; Belgium; *Job Satisfaction; Shorter workweek; Time-use; Work Schedule Tolerance/psychology; Work-family conflict; Work-Life Balance; Working hours; Working time reduction