Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are pervasive and well-recognized as having lasting deleterious effects on the physical and mental health of those who experience them, particularly with accumulated exposure.



OBJECTIVE: This study seeks to identify the perspectives of interprofessional health providers on their personal and professional experiences with ACEs, ACEs screening, how to work with people with ACEs, and make recommendations for the field. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Sixty-two health professionals and PhD students who completed at least one module of an online course and at least one of the accompanying discussion board sub-prompts.



METHODS: Responses to five course discussion board assignments, each with multiple sub-prompts, were coded to determine and refine major themes and merged with demographic and other background data. From the 561 responses, six themes were identified and used to analyze response patterns.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine percent of responses reflected a macro perspective on ACEs; 29 % of responses reflected workplace experiences; 28 % of responses reflected ACEs complexity, 8 % of responses reflected a personal relationship to ACEs, 3 % reflected perspectives on resilience; and 3 % were related to the course. Participants communicated complex understandings of ACEs, demonstrating the relevance and importance of the topic for public health training.



CONCLUSIONS: Integrating ACEs training into the practice setting provides opportunities to improve the health and lives of those suffering from ACEs, especially when incorporating provider voice and perspectives.

Language: en