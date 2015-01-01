Abstract

BACKGROUND: Predisposing factors for traumatic injuries are complex and variable. Neighborhood environments may influence injury mechanism or outcomes. The Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) identifies areas at risk for emergencies; Area Deprivation Index (ADI) measures socioeconomic disadvantage. The objective was to assess the impact of SVI or ADI on hospital length of stay (LOS) and mortality for injured patients to determine whether SVI or ADI indicated areas where injury prevention may be most impactful.



METHODS: Adult patients who resided in Milwaukee County and were treated for injuries from 2015 to 2022 at a level I trauma center were included. Patients' addresses were geocoded and merged with 2020 state-level SVI and ADI measures. SVI ranks census tracts 0-100 from least to most vulnerable. ADI ranks census block groups 1-10 from least to most disadvantaged. ADI and SVI rankings were converted to deciles. Statistical analyses included descriptive statistics, chi-square tests, and regression models for LOS and in-hospital mortality, adjusted for either SVI or ADI within separate models, age, sex, race or ethnicity, mechanism of injury (MOI), injury severity score (ISS).



RESULTS: 14,542 patients were included; 63 % were male. Mean total hospital LOS was 6.4 ± 9.8 days, and in-hospital mortalities occurred in 5.2 % of patients. Based on SVI and ADI, 5,280 (36 %) patients resided in high vulnerability areas and 5,576 (39 %) lived in highly disadvantaged areas, respectively. After adjusting for patient factors, SVI deciles #6, 9, 10 were associated with increased hospital LOS, and SVI decile #5 was associated with in-hospital mortality (OR = 2.22, 95 %CI:1.06-4.63; p = 0.034). When adjusted for ADI, the 7th-10th deciles were associated with increased hospital LOS. Greater age and ISS were associated with increased hospital LOS and mortality when adjusted for SVI and ADI.



CONCLUSIONS: SVI and ADI identified a similar proportion of patients in high vulnerability or disadvantaged areas. Higher SVI and ADI deciles were associated with longer hospital LOS, and only the 5th SVI decile was associated with in-hospital mortality. Highly disadvantaged or vulnerable areas may have a longer LOS, but SVI and ADI have limited influence on trauma mortality. Continued research on neighborhood and community factors and trauma outcomes is needed.

