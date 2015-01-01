Abstract

Post-concussive symptoms are frequently reported by individuals who sustain mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) and subconcussive head impacts, even when evidence of intracranial pathology is lacking. Current strategies used to evaluate head injuries, which primarily rely on self-report, have a limited ability to predict the incidence, severity, and duration of post-concussive symptoms that will develop in an individual patient. Additionally, these self-report measures have little association with the underlying mechanisms of pathology that may contribute to persisting symptoms, impeding advancement in precision treatment for TBI. Emerging evidence suggests that biofluid, imaging, physiological, and functional biomarkers associated with mTBI and subconcussive head impacts may address these shortcomings by providing more objective measures of injury severity and underlying pathology. Interest in the use of biomarker data has rapidly accelerated, which is reflected by the recent efforts of organizations such as the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to prioritize the collection of biomarker data during TBI characterization in acute care settings. Thus, this review aims to describe recent progress in the identification and development of biomarkers of mTBI and subconcussive head impacts and to discuss important considerations for the implementation of these biomarkers in clinical practice.

