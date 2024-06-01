|
Whitman EL, Sentilles C, Sheffer BW, Spence DD, Rowland JK, Naser AM, Sawyer JR, Warner WC, Williams RF, Kelly DM. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38944592
BACKGROUND: Gunshot injuries are the leading cause of death among children in the United States. The goal of this study was to better understand if certain age groups, mechanisms of injury, and type of firearms were associated with the increasing rates of pediatric gun-related trauma. We hypothesized that the extremities were disproportionately targeted when compared with the random likelihood of striking specific body-surface areas.
Firearms; Pediatric; Public health; Gunshot injury; Urban health