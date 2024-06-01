Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gunshot injuries are the leading cause of death among children in the United States. The goal of this study was to better understand if certain age groups, mechanisms of injury, and type of firearms were associated with the increasing rates of pediatric gun-related trauma. We hypothesized that the extremities were disproportionately targeted when compared with the random likelihood of striking specific body-surface areas.



METHODS: This study includes pediatric firearm-related injury (FRI) patients who presented to a single free-standing level 1 pediatric hospital or died at the scene from 2010 to 2021. The hospital data was collected prospectively as part of a level 1 trauma system electronic database. Death data was collected from the local coroner's office.



RESULTS: Between 2010 and 2021, 1,126 pediatric FRI occurred in the geographic region studied. Demographic information available for 1,118 patients showed that 897 (80.23%) were male, and that black individuals had a statistically significant increased rate of FRI compared with white or Hispanic individuals. Mean age was 13.69 years. Most injuries were caused by handguns.



CONCLUSIONS: This data could help leaders design strategies to combat the violence, such as legislation that limits handgun access to all, especially children, and mandates safe storage of handguns. Gun-lock programs, universal background checks, and firearm-ownership education also might help stem this tide of violence.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level II Prognosis study.

Language: en